Whistleblower Accuses Bank of America of Giving Private Customer Info to FBI to Target Gun Purchasers | 6 March 2023 | A whistleblower testified in a closed-door interview with the House Judiciary Committee in February that a major financial institution inappropriately data mined its customers' bank information to aid the FBI in January 6 riot investigations. Retired FBI National Security Intelligence Supervisor George Hill, who was based in the Boston Field Office in 2021, said Bank of America provided a list to the FBI of all customers who made transactions in or around D.C. January 5–7, 2021, according to a transcription of Hill's testimony reviewed by Breitbart News...Hill's testimony comes amid the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government investigating numerous allegations of civil liberties abuses by executive branch agencies.