Whistleblower alleges FBI, DOJ have document revealing criminal scheme involving Biden, foreign national Document said to describe an exchange of money for policy decisions | 3 May 2023 | A whistleblower is alleging that the FBI and the Justice Department are in possession of a document that describes a criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Joe Biden and a foreign national relating to the exchange of money for policy decisions, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and Sen. Chuck Grassley said Wednesday. Comer, R-Ky., and Grassley, R-Iowa, said the whistleblower claims the document "includes a precise description of how the alleged criminal scheme was employed as well as its purpose." The document, an FBI-generated FD-1023 form, allegedly details an arrangement involving an exchange of money for policy decisions. Comer issued a subpoena Wednesday following legally protected disclosures to Grassley's office.