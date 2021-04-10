Whistleblower: 'Almost no one outside of Facebook knows what happens inside Facebook' | 4 Oct 2021 | Frances Haugen, the Facebook whistleblower who released tens of thousands of pages of internal research and documents, said the social media company could "destroy" her for speaking out, but she believed that "as long as Facebook is operating in the dark, it is accountable to no one." In her prepared testimony obtained by CNN on Monday ahead of her Tuesday appearance before the Senate subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security, Haugen said, "I believe what I did was right and necessary for the common good -- but I know Facebook has infinite resources, which it could use to destroy me." Haugen added: "I came forward because I recognized a frightening truth: almost no one outside of Facebook knows what happens inside Facebook." The 37-year-old former Facebook product manager who worked on civic integrity issues at the company revealed her identity during a "60 Minutes" segment that aired Sunday night.