Whistleblower says U.S. government is 'middleman' in multibillion-dollar child migrant trafficking operation --Whistleblower on child migrant trafficking comes as Biden admin faces scrutiny over handling of forced labor | 25 April 2023 | A House Judiciary subcommittee hearing on Wednesday will feature the testimony from a whistleblower who will warn lawmakers that the U.S. has become the "middleman" in a multibillion-dollar migrant child trafficking operation at the border. The hearing, "The Biden Border Crisis: Exploitation of Unaccompanied Alien Children," will be held by the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement and will examine the surge in unaccompanied children (UACs) at the southern border. So far in fiscal year 2023, there have been more than 70,000 encounters of unaccompanied children... Written remarks by Tara Lee Rodas, a HHS whistleblower formerly with an inspector general's office, include the following statement. "Whether intentional or not, it can be argued that the U.S. Government has become the middleman in a large scale, multi-billion-dollar, child trafficking operation run by bad actors seeking to profit off the lives of children."