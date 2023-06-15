Whistleblower Who Exposed Biden Bribery Scheme Found Dead | 15 June 2023 | New reports reveal the Burisma whistleblower that exposed the Biden bribery scheme has been found dead. Sean Hannity reported, “A Burisma whistleblower, wife of former Burisma owner Mykola Lisin who died under mysterious circumstances years ago, has been found dead.” The whistleblower was reportedly an accountant for Burisma’s “offshore bank accounts” and was ready to give up all the offshore accounts that included the Biden family’s account.