Whistleblowers: Biden admin told migrant facility workers to bury raging outbreak at Fort Bliss | 28 July 2021 | Two federal whistleblowers are alleging that Department of Health and Human Services instructed them to downplay a coronavirus outbreak amongst migrant children being housed at a facility in Fort Bliss, Texas, earlier this year, according to a complaint filed Wednesday. The complaint, which was sent to four Congressional committees and government watchdogs, was filed by the nonprofit Government Accountability Project on behalf of Arthur Pearlstein and Lauren Reinhold - who they say are "career federal civil servants" and "whistleblowers" who "served as volunteer detailees at the Fort Bliss Emergency Intake Site from April through June 2021." "COVID was widespread among children and eventually spread to many employees. Hundreds of children contracted COVID in the overcrowded conditions," the complaint says.