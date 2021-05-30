Whistleblowers: Facebook Censoring Comments That Promote 'Vaccine Hesitancy' | 30 May 2021 | Two Facebook employees have come forward, leaking troves of internal company documents, demonstrating how Facebook is censoring comments that could encourage 'Vaccine Hesitancy' (VH), according to a report by James O’Keefe's Project Veritas. The documents were published on Project Veritas's website on May 24 and provide specific details concerning efforts made by the social media giant to manage the discussion around vaccines, specifically targeting "non-violating" content within the vast digital community. "We aim to identify and tier the categories of non-violating content that could discourage vaccination in certain contexts, thereby contributing to vaccine hesitancy or refusal. We have tiered these by potential harm and how much context is required in order to evaluate harm," reads one of the documents.