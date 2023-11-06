White House accused of U.S. Flag Code violation over Pride Month display --Biden spoke in front of Pride Month display Saturday | 11 June 2023 | Joe Biden's administration is receiving backlash online over its Pride Month display at the White House on Sunday as many Twitter users are saying it violates the U.S. Flag Code. Biden celebrated the LGBT community in a post Saturday, revealing a set of flags hanging from the White House that faced the South Lawn. The display includes a rainbow-colored Pride flag flanked by two American flags. Twitter users argue the display violates a section of the U.S. Flag Code that mandates the American flag be in the center of any display featuring multiple national flags or pennants. Fitton went on to cite U.S. Flag Code §7. (e), which reads, "The flag of the United States of America should be at the center and at the highest point of the group when a number of flags of States or localities or pennants of societies are grouped and displayed from staffs."