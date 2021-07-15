Straight-up fascism: White House admits to 'flagging problematic posts' for Facebook, says it's necessary to fight medical 'misinformation' | 15 July 2021 | As the Biden administration called "medical misinformation" a public health threat, the White House said it was working with social media to flag "problematic" posts. Critics called it an end-run around the First Amendment. "We're flagging problematic posts for Facebook that spread disinformation [aka truth]," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Thursday. In addition to directing the company to censor people, the government is also working to "get trusted content [aka Big Pharma's propaganda] out there" by putting medical professionalsin touch with social media influencers. Psaki's admission came after Surgeon General Vivek Murthy issued an advisory declaring misinformation "an imminent and insidious threat to our nation's health."