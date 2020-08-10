White House adviser says troops in Afghanistan to be reduced to 2,500 in 2021 | 07 Oct 2020 | President Trump's national security adviser, Robert O’Brien, said Wednesday that the U.S. would scale back its troop presence in Afghanistan to 2,500 by the beginning of 2021. "When President Trump took office, there were over 10,000 American troops in Afghanistan. As of today there are under 5,000 and that will go to 2,500 by early next year,” O’Brien said during an event at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, according to Reuters. Later Wednesday, Trump, who has long pledged to withdraw American troops from foreign military engagements, said that he hoped to have "the small remaining number" of U.S. troops in Afghanistan home by the end of the year...