White House aide who joined Biden in Scotland tests positive for COVID | 4 Nov 2021 | An official who accompanied Joe Biden to a climate change conference in Scotland tested positive for COVID-19 and was left behind when Biden departed Glasgow this week, the White House said Thursday. The unsettling news emerged after Biden, who turns 79 this month, remained out of public view Thursday -- a day after he appeared tired and coughed repeatedly during a press conference. "One member of the Biden's traveling party tested positive through a lateral flow test on Tuesday for COVID-19, although additional tests to date have been inconclusive," a White House official said in a statement provided to The Post.