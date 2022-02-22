White House Announces Sanctions on Ukraine's Contested Areas After Putin Recognizes Them as Independent --US says more measures to come | 22 Feb 2022 | The White House has announced sanctions in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's move to recognize the independent sovereignty of two regions in Eastern Ukraine... Shortly after making the speech on Monday, Putin signed a decree authorizing troops to move into the two breakaway regions. Washington responded to Putin’s speech with a statement issued by White House press secretary Jen Psaki saying Putin's move had been "anticipated" and announcing immediate sanctions against the two regions of Ukraine through an executive order from Joe Biden. The statement says Biden's order will "prohibit new investment, trade, and financing by U.S. persons to, from, or in the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine. This E.O. will also provide authority to impose sanctions on any person determined to operate in those areas of Ukraine."