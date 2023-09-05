White House bans The Post from Biden event as Hunter indictment looms | 8 May 2023 | The White House press office barred The Post from attending Joe Biden's only daytime public event Monday as federal prosecutors near a decision on criminally charging first son Hunter Biden for tax fraud and other crimes.The Post has closely covered the president's [sic] ties to his relatives' foreign dealings and first reported in October 2020 on files from Hunter's abandoned laptop that link Joe Biden to ventures in China and Ukraine.Biden, who falsely characterized The Post's reporting as Russian disinformation, appeared with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to talk about airline policies in the White House-adjacent Eisenhower Executive Office Building.Biden ultimately took no shouted questions at the venue, which houses the set of a "fake" White House and about 50 theater-style seats for reporters -- about 20 of which were empty Monday.