White House: Biden Would 'Certainly Support' States Re-imposing COVID-19 Restrictions | 7 July 2021 | Joe Biden would "certainly support" states if they re-impose lockdowns over COVID-19, said White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday. When asked by a reporter whether the White House would reimpose such restrictions, Psaki deferred to the states. "We certainly support their decisions to implement measures that they think will help their community safe [sic]," she said. "States are going to have to make evaluations and local communities are going to have to make evaluations about what is in their interest."