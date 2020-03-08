White House considering unilateral actions with coronavirus aid bill stuck in Congress - sources --The amount of unemployment benefits are a big part of the stalemate on Capitol Hill | 03 Aug 2020 | The Trump administration is considering taking "a number of options" without congressional approval as negotiations on the fourth coronavirus stimulus relief package are stalled between the White House and lawmakers on Capitol Hill, Fox News has learned. A senior administration official told Fox News Monday that the administration is weighing taking unilateral action to quell the economic repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic. "As the negotiations continue to progress as a snail's pace, the administration is considering a number of options that might be available without congressional legislative action," the official told Fox News... In the meantime, Republicans offered to continue the $600 payments for one more week while lawmakers negotiate, but Democrats, who proposed their bill in the House back in May, rejected this. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told Fox News that Democrats rejecting the one-week extension of unemployment benefits was "heartless."