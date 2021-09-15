White House Cuts Biden's Feed During Briefing | 13 Sept 2021 | During a trip to Boise, Idaho, on Monday for a briefing on wildfires with federal and state officials, Joe Biden's feed was abruptly cut by the White House. Biden said during the briefing he wanted to hear more from George Geissler of the National Association of State Foresters. Biden asked Geissler if he could ask him a question, and Geissler replied "of course." Biden then said, "One of the things that I've been working on with some others is --," before his feed was cut. It was then replaced by a full-screen graphic saying, "Thank you for watching."