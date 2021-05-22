Insert eye-rolll here: White House, dating apps team up to add VAX sticker on profiles --Dating apps will launch various incentives over the next several weeks | 21 May 2021 | The largest dating apps in America are teaming up to encourage Americans to get vaccinated. The move is to support Joe Biden's goal of getting 70% of adults at least one coronavirus vaccine shot by July 4. These companies join organizations across the country that have stepped up by offering incentives and information to help Americans get vaccinated... Those vaccinated are getting 14% more matches than those who aren't, according to research from OKCupid.