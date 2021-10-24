White House delays release of JFK assassination files 'to protect against identifiable harm' | 23 Oct 2021 | The White House said Friday it would delay the release of long-classified documents related to the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy. Joe Biden wrote in a statement that the remaining files "shall be withheld from full public disclosure" until December 15 next year -- nearly 60 years after Kennedy's assassination in Dallas, Texas in 1963. In 2017, President Donald Trump released several thousand secret files on the assassination, but withheld others on national security grounds. The White House said the national archivist needs more time for a review into that redaction, which was slowed by the pandemic. [?]