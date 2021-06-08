White House doesn't deny it is considering withholding funds to force vaccinations | 5 Aug 2021 | The White House did not deny a report that the Biden regime is considering leveraging federal financial muscle to push institutions to require Americans get vaccinated. The Washington Post reported Thursday that the administration is considering withholding federal funds and using federal regulatory powers in a bid to push Americans to get vaccinated. The plan could target institutions such as long-term-care facilities, cruise ships, and universities, hoping to reach many of the 90 million Americans who are eligible for the vaccine but have not yet received it.