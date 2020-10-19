White House Expert Scott Atlas Censored By Twitter --Twitter has capped off a week of censorship by silencing a top White House scientist. | 18 Oct 2020 | Social media company Twitter finished its week of apparently politically motivated censorship on its platform by banning tweets regarding the efficacy of masks from Scott Atlas, a member of the White House scientific team battling the coronavirus. Atlas, a senior fellow at Stanford's Hoover Institute, not only had his tweets removed, he was banned from tweeting until he deleted the tweets that Twitter for unclear reasons objects to. In an email to The Federalist, Atlas outlined the evidence behind his tweet.