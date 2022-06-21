White House Health Official Makes False Claim About COVID-19 Vaccines | 20 June 2022 | A White House official made a false claim on June 20 about COVID-19 vaccines while encouraging parents to get their young children vaccinated. Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House's COVID-19 response coordinator, said, "There have not been any serious side effects of these vaccines." Contrary to Jha's claim, severe allergic reactions, blood clotting, heart inflammation, and paralysis are among the serious side effects linked to the three COVID-19 vaccines that are available in the United States. "There is a well-documented risk of myocarditis from the COVID vaccine, especially in young men and adolescent boys, and an elevated risk of clotting in young women with the Moderna vaccine," Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a professor of medicine at Stanford University, told The Epoch Times in an email. "It's not right for government scientific advisers to downplay documented risks of the vaccine because it ultimately undermines confidence in public health."