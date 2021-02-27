White House imposes COVID-19 testing fee on reporters in latest step limiting press access | 27 Feb 2021 | The White House is imposing a new $170 COVID-19 testing fee on reporters who want to access the West Wing, in what critics say is the latest step that constrains press coverage of President [sic] Biden. The Biden administration already imposed sweeping restrictions, including capping at 80 the number of pre-approved journalists who are able to access White House grounds on a given day -- each of whom must take a COVID-19 rapid test before 1 p.m. Under former President Donald Trump, any reporter with a "hard pass" was able to breeze past the White House gates at any time and without taking a coronavirus test.