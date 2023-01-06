White House insists Biden wasn't injured when he fell AGAIN on stage during U.S. Air Force graduation - the fourth public fall of his presidency --White House blames 'sandbag' on stage for fall --Latest fall for 80-year-old Biden sparks more even more questions about his age and health | 1 June 2023 | Biden has fallen on stage while handing out diplomas to Air Force Academy cadets in Colorado. The 80-year-old commander-in-chief stumbled and fell to his knees and then got back up during the graduation ceremony in an incident likely to spark more concerns about his age as the nation's oldest president [sic] seeks a second term. He was assisted by Air Force officials when he fell to the ground. "He's fine," White House Communications Director Ben LaBolt tweeted shortly after the incident. "There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands." The stumble comes just weeks after Biden stumbled while visiting the Itsukushima Shrine in Hiroshima, Japan.