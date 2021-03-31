White House knew more than a week ago of Johnson & Johnson contractor vaccine-supply problems --Workers at Emergent BioSolutions ruined 15 million doses by mixing ingredients from two Covid-19 vaccines together. | 31 March 2021 | Senior Biden administration health officials, including some within the White House, knew two weeks ago that a Johnson & Johnson contractor's production problems could delay delivery of a significant number of future vaccine doses, according to three senior administration officials. The news that the contractor, Emergent BioSolutions, had ruined 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine by mistakenly mixing it with ingredients from another coronavirus shot became public on Wednesday. But two senior officials working on the federal government's Covid-19 response told POLITICO that it became clear earlier this month that there were significant problems at Emergent's West Baltimore plant, where the company was producing the active ingredient -- or drug substance -- for J&J's vaccine. The officials said they had not known the exact details of the situation.