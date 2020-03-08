White House mandates random coronavirus testing for staffers | 03 Aug 2020 | The White House is mandating random coronavirus testing for members of staff in the Executive Office of the President, an official confirmed Monday. The news, first reported by Politico, comes after a handful of individuals working in the White House tested positive for the novel coronavirus, including President Trump's national security adviser Robert O'Brien. The White House official said Monday that the new policy is part of "ongoing efforts to protect the health and safety of the entire White House Complex." The official said that randomized COVID-19 testing has been in place for "several months" on a voluntary basis but now would become mandatory.