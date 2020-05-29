White House partially locked down as nationwide George Floyd protests spread to D.C. --Reporters were allowed to leave the building around 8:30 p.m. | 29 May 2020 | The Secret Service partially sealed off the White House grounds Friday amid nationwide protests following the death of an African American man in Minneapolis police custody. Reporters who were at the White House said they were not able to leave the complex early Friday evening, with the doors to the briefing room locked. Secret Service officials told reporters the situation outside was not contained enough to open the doors. A White House official told POLITICO those in the complex could leave via the south entrance. Reporters were allowed to leave the building around 8:30 p.m. A Secret Service spokesperson said in a statement: "Secret Service personnel are currently assisting other law enforcement agencies during a demonstration in Lafayette Park. In the interest of public safety we encourage all to remain peaceful."