White House Press File Formal Complaint Against Biden After Aides Refuse to Let Him Answer Questions | 22 Sept 2021 | The White House press pool filed a formal complaint against Joe Biden following an incident at the Oval Office where aides refused to allow American reporters to ask questions. Video on Tuesday shows Biden hosting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the Oval Office. After the pair delivered brief remarks, Johnson took three questions from British reporters while their American counterparts were immediately whisked out of the room afterward.