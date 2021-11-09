White House requests language change to allow Afghan refugees to collect welfare | 10 Sept 2021 | As thousands of Afghan migrants are being processed and transferred to the United States, the White House is requesting Congress make welfare benefits available to Afghan nationals paroled into the nation. During the chaotic US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan as the Taliban took over the nation, US troops helped evacuate more than 116,000 people from Kabul, including 6,000 Americans. This week, the White House asked Congress for $6.4 billion in funds to help resettle the Afghan evacuees.