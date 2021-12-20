White House ripped for doomsday winter message of 'severe illness and death' for unvaccinated people | 20 Dec 2021 | The White House was viciously mocked over the weekend after pushing the message that unvaccinated Americans would experience a winter of "severe illness and death" due to the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Joe Biden, as well as White House COVID response coordinator Jeff Zients, each pushed the messaging last week, with the former issuing the stark and gloomy warning to Americans following a Thursday White House briefing on the pandemic. "I want to send a direct message to the American people: Due to the steps we've taken, omicron has not yet spread as fast as it would have otherwise done," Biden said. "But it's here now, and it's spreading, and it's going to increase... We are looking at a winter of severe illness and death for the unvaccinated - for themselves, their families and the hospitals they'll soon overwhelm," he added. Critics took to social media to mock the White House's message of death, with some referring to Biden as the "Grim Reaper" and others declaring that Biden saying he was going to "shut down the virus" sounded a lot different than "illness and death."