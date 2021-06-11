White House says calling vaccine mandate a 'mandate' is 'misinformation' [LOL!] | 5 Nov 2021 | White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Friday said that it's "misinformation" to use the term "vaccine mandate" to describe a requirement that most private-sector workers get vaccinated, submit to regular testing or lose their jobs. She referred to it instead as a "vaccination requirement." The policy, set to take effect Jan. 4, compels workplaces with 100 or more staff to impose a COVID-19 vaccine mandate or a policy that allows unvaccinated staff to keep their jobs if they submit to weekly testing and wear masks at work. But 26 Republican-led states are suing to halt the mandate, which is estimated to cover about 84 million of the 161 million people who are in the US labor force.