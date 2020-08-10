White House security official reported to be gravely ill with COVID-19 | 07 Oct 2020 | A White House security official is reportedly "gravely ill" after contracting COVID-19 in September, Bloomberg reports. The publication identified the official as Crede Bailey, who heads the White House’s security office. He has reportedly been receiving hospital care since September. According to Bloomberg, which cited four sources familiar with official’s condition, Bailey grew sick before the Rose Garden event held on Sept. 26, in which President Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.