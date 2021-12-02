White House Spokesperson Suspended After Threatening Politico Reporter | 12 Feb 2021 | The White House has suspended a spokesperson who is romantically involved with a reporter after a report emerged alleging he threatened a different reporter working on a story about the relationship. TJ Ducklo has been placed on a weeklong suspension without pay, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a series of social media posts. "In addition, when he returns, he will no longer be assigned to work with any reporters at Politico," she added. Ducklo is dating Alexi McCammond, an Axios reporter. Politico reporter Tara Palmeri, working on a story about the relationship, reached out to Ducklo. According to a report published earlier Friday, Ducklo threatened Palmeri, at one point telling her, “I will destroy you.”