White House: U.S. will not require Americans to carry COVID vaccine passports | 07 April 2021 | The U.S. government won't issue so-called vaccine passports, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, after Texas sought to limit their development because of privacy concerns. "The government is not now, nor will we be, supporting a system that requires Americans to carry a credential," Psaki told reporters at the White House on Tuesday. "There will be no federal vaccinations database and no federal mandate requiring everyone to obtain a single vaccination credential."