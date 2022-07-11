White House Warns Elections Results May Not Be Clear for 'Days' | 7 Nov 2022 | The 2022 midterm election results won't be clear on Election Day and the final tally won't come for "a few days," warned White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday afternoon. Her statement comes just hours before polls are slated to open in many locations across the United States, which will determine what party controls the House, Senate, or both. Many governor's seats are also up for grabs. "We may not know all the winners of elections for a few days. It takes time to count all legitimate ballots in a legal and orderly manner. That's how this is supposed to work," Jean-Pierre told reporters. [That's because the criminals need to find out how many ballots are needed to manufacture to steal a particular state, as they did in 2020 with Pennsylvania, etc.]