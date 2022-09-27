White House Warns Russia of 'Catastrophic' Consequences Over Nuclear Weapons | 25 Sept 2022 | White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Sunday issued a warning to the Kremlin following recent statements by top Russian officials regarding the possible use of nuclear weapons. "Let me say it plainly: If Russia crosses this line, there will be catastrophic consequences for Russia," Sullivan said on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday. Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a directive to partially mobilize Russia's reserve forces and suggested Moscow would use all weapons in its arsenal. Former President Dmitry Medvedev, meanwhile, issued a more explicit threat about using nukes if Russia's territorial integrity were threatened. "This is not a bluff," Putin said during his speech. "And those who try to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the weathervane can turn and point towards them." But if nukes are used, the United States will respond, Sullivan warned.