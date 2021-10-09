White House to withdraw controversial ATF nominee David Chipman --Chipman is second major nominee withdrawn by Biden, after former OMB pick Neera Tanden stalled | 9 Sept 2021 | The White House is withdrawing the nomination of David Chipman to run the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco (ATF) and Firearms, Fox News has confirmed. Chipman, who had a history of caustic comments about gun owners and worked for gun control groups for years after his career as an ATF agent, was staunchly opposed by Republicans. But he struggled to gain the support of several Democrats, who never explicitly opposed Chipman's nomination but also never publicly supported him either... The Washington Post first reported the development, which several Republicans who led the fight against Chipman's nomination welcomed.