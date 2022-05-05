White House won't stop activists from going to Supreme Court justices' homes --White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said she had no 'official US government position on where people protest' | 5 May 2022 | The White House on Thursday declined to encourage abortion activists to avoid protesting at the private residences of Supreme Court justices as outrage over a leaked draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade grows. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Joe Biden understands and shares the outrage over the news that the Supreme Court may vote to undo Roe, which essentially legalized abortion nationwide. Several heated protests have occurred in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., following the leak of Justice Samuel Alito's draft opinion that would undo Roe, prompting police to put up barriers around the building. ["My body, my choice!" But when it comes to the deadly clot shots, right?]