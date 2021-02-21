White House working with social media giants to silence anti-vaxxers | 19 Feb 2021 | The White House is asking social media companies to clamp down on chatter that deviates from officially distributed COVID-19 information as part of President [sic] Biden's "wartime effort" to vanquish the coronavirus. A senior administration official tells Reuters that the Biden administration is asking Facebook, Twitter and Google to help prevent anti-vaccine fears from going viral. [Too late. We are on to the deadly COVID quackzine.]