Whitmer admin significantly undercounted Michigan nursing home COVID deaths, state auditor finds --Some reports are saying the number could push north of 40%. | 13 Jan 2022 | Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer's administration undercounted the COVID-19 deaths in the state's long-term care facilities by 30%, according to a state auditor general report reviewed by Fox News. The report, which is expected to be publicly released on Monday, is likely to renew criticism of the Democratic governor's performance during the pandemic. Michigan state Rep. Steven Johnson, a Republican, told Fox News Digital in a Thursday phone call that Whitmer is "well known" for her executive order "to place COVID-positive patients into nursing homes." The number could be higher, however, with some reporters saying the number of undercounted deaths could be north of 40%. "Three in 10 [bodies] went uncounted, according to the auditor general," journalist Charlie LeDuff told Fox News Digital in a Thursday email. "When added to the state's total, death in Michigan's long-term care facilities are in fact 42% higher than are being reported, which makes Whitmer's Michigan no better than Cuomo's New York."