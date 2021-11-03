Whitmer could face criminal charges over nursing home deaths, prosecutor says | 11 March 2021 | A county prosecutor in Michigan told a local news station Monday that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer could possibly face charges for her early handling of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities during the coronavirus pandemic. Peter Lucido, the Macomb County prosecutor, told WXYZ.com that he is limited in his own investigation into nursing home deaths, but if it is revealed that there was "willful neglect of office" or "reckless endangerment of a person’s life," there could be criminal charges. Lucido, a former Republican state senator, appealed to those in the state who may have lost loved ones to the virus who were in nursing homes to seek out information about the deaths... Dana Nessel, the state’s attorney general, is reportedly looking into the state's "nursing home policies," according to ClickonDetroit.com.