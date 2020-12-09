Bill Gates is systematically murdering and maiming African children - where's Black Lives Matter? W.H.O. Admits Gates-Backed Vaccines Caused Recent Polio Outbreak in Africa | 09 Sept 2020 | The World Health Organization (W.H.O.) is admitting that the vaccines pushed by the likes of technocratic overlord Bill Gates and other globalists have caused a polio outbreak in Sudan that is now spreading across Africa. They admitted that two Sudanese children -- one from South Darfur and another from Gedarif -- had been paralyzed because they were given the oral polio vaccine. The outbreak is reportedly spreading to Chad and Cameroon. These type of vaccinations are being pushed with the backing of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The infamous organization is behind a consortium known as the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI)... It's no longer just the third-world children who are being exploited by Gates and his teams of mad scientists. Big League Politics has reported on Gates's frenzied push to introduce experimental COVID-19 vaccines to the public. [Yes, well: We'll take your shot after you take ours.]