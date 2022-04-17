WHO chief promotes Bill Gates's book on 'next pandemic' --Book drops as WHO hammers out supranational pandemic treaty | 16 April 2022 | World Health Organization director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised the latest book by billionaire and self-styled pandemic 'expert' Bill Gates on Friday, declaring himself in full agreement with Gates's insistence "we must act on Covid-19's lessons and innovate so that we can deliver swift, equitable health solutions to prevent the[ir] next pandemic." The public health official tweeted a photo of himself with the tome, tagging the Gates Foundation, the Microsoft founder's public health policy-making vehicle and one of the primary financial benefactors of the WHO. [The only "lesson" to be learned here is that Tedros, Gates, Fauci, and numerous other terrorists need to be tried for crimes against humanity in Nuremberg II.]