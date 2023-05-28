WHO do you think you are? Outrage over 'unprecedented land grab' that 'could see World Health Organization force Britain, the U.S. and Australia into lockdowns in future pandemics' --The WHO could order governments to impose rules in future disease outbreaks --Tory MPs have called for a block on powers that would dictate UK health policy | 28 May 2023 | New powers could potentially plunge Britain, the US and Australia into lockdown measures at the whim of the World Health Organization, it was claimed today. The UN agency -- heavily criticised for how it [mis]handled Covid [by killing as many people as possible, per Gates and Schwab] -- is considering 300 amendments to its legally binding rulebook. One measure floated, MPs and campaigners fear, opens the door for member states to be made to comply with any advice orders issued during future pandemics, such as enforcing vaccine passports and border closures. It states that countries vow to "undertake to follow WHO's recommendations in their international public health response." Critics today described the proposal -- which still has to be voted on before ever cropping up in real-world policy -- as an "unprecedented land grab."