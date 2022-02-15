Who is Dr. EV-il? By CLG Founder, Michael Rectenwald, Ph.D. | 14 January 2022 | (Opinion) General Motors' 2022 Super Bowl ad "Dr. EV-il" summons viewers to ponder the issue of climate change. The ad introduces the company's electric vehicles (EV), apparently committing the company to a "net-zero" future. In the same breath, GM subtly admits that it will use what is purported to be a looming catastrophe to its advantage... Just as GM appropriates Dr. Evil and Dr. Evil appropriates Frau Farbissina, the ad seems to reappropriate the mien and ethos of Herr Klaus Schwab, the chairman and founder of the World Economic Forum, who has been popularly likened to the villain.