WHO, EU announce partnership creating 'global system' of digital vaccine passports --The digital system 'will help facilitate global mobility and protect citizens across the world from on-going and future health threats, including pandemics,' according to the WHO. | 5 June 2023 | The World Health Organization and the European Union announced their collaboration on global digital vaccine passports at a joint press conference in Geneva on June 5. "In June 2023, WHO will take up the European Union (EU) system of digital COVID-19 certification to establish a global system that will help facilitate global mobility and protect citizens across the world from on-going and future health threats, including pandemics," the WHO press release states. "This is the first building block of the WHO Global Digital Health Certification Network (GDHCN) that will develop a wide range of digital products to deliver better health for all." The WHO has stated that they will use the "EU Digital COVID Certificate" as a model to establish a global digital health certificate.