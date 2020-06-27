Who Is Funding Black Lives Matter and Why? The Answer May Shock You | 25 June 2020 | Black Lives Matter has been dominating the headlines for weeks and there has been a lot of speculation regarding the funding of this organization with many fingers quick to point at George Soros. So, did George Soros fund Black Lives Matter? Yes, he absolutely did and we share the details in this report. But George Soros is not the only source of funding for Black Lives Matter. In fact, Soros and his funding is just another spoke in the wheel of a massive, well financed and politically motivated campaign with the desired goal of transforming the world by destroying the current system of control, in order to roll out a new system of control. (Video posted by Spiro Skouras)