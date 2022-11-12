WHO, Johns Hopkins, and Gates Foundation Conduct Another Pandemic Simulation. This Time the Virus Is Deadlier and Targets Children | 11 Dec 2022 | The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security partnered with the World Health Organization and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to conduct "Catastrophic Contagion," an exercise to simulate a global pandemic that is deadlier than the coronavirus and especially dangerous for children. Bill Gates was in attendance. The group conducted Catastrophic Contagion in Brussels, Belgium, on October 23, 2022. During the simulation, the World Health Organization's health advisory board addressed a fictional "Severe Epidemic Enterovirus Respiratory Syndrome" pandemic that originates in Brazil and disseminates across the globe. The exercise simulated a series of WHO emergency health advisory board meetings addressing a fictional pandemic set in the near future.