WHO Labels Unvaccinated People a 'Major Killing Force Globally' | 18 Dec 2022 | The World Health Organization (WHO) has labeled unvaccinated people a "major killing force globally" in a new campaign being promoted on social media. The WHO is promoting a new video that targets "anti-vaccine activism" by blasting those who choose not to be vaccinated for supporting "anti-science aggression." The video features pediatrician and vaccine advocate Dr. Peter Hotez, who laments the “devastating impact of misinformation and disinformation" regarding Big Pharma's Covid shots. Hotez goes on to link the so-called "anti-science aggression" of people who refuse the Covid vaccines to "far-right extremism." The professor continues by making several unsupported claims that "anti-vaccine activism" now "kills more people" than terrorism, gun violence, and several other crimes.