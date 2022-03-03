WHO making moves on international vaccine passport | 24 Feb 2022 | The World Health Organization will convene member states and leaders of Covid-19 immunization credential technology groups to recognize different vaccine certificates across nations and regions, a top Vaccination Credential Initiative official told POLITICO. The WHO is bringing together the groups to develop a "trust framework" that would allow countries to verify whether vaccine credentials are legitimate, said Brian Anderson, chief digital health physician at MITRE and a co-founder of the VCI... Many red-leaning states have opposed the technology, but that hesitancy appears to be softening as several of those states have adopted the technology.