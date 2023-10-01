W.H.O. Meeting in Secret to Convert Themselves to Enforceable Law Under Existing Treaty - Forced Vaccines, Censorship Infrastructure --Amendments would greatly expand the W.H.O.'s capacity to censor what they consider to be mis-information and dis-information. (Annex 1, page 36) --Create an obligation to build, provide, and maintain, IHR infrastructure at points of entry to enable the W.H.O. to undertake this censorship (Annex 10) | 9 Jan 2023 | The International Health Regulations Review Committee (IHRRC) of the World Health Organization (W.H.O.) is planning to meet in secret from January 9, 2023, to January 13, 2023. The IHRRC will be working to finalize what is now a 46-page document that includes proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR). The proposed amendments would: Change the overall nature of the World Health Organization from an advisory organization that merely makes recommendations to a governing body whose proclamations would be legally binding. (Article 1) Seek to remove "respect for dignity, human rights and fundamental freedoms of people." (Article 3) Give the WHO the authority to require medical examinations, proof of prophylaxis, proof of vaccine and to implement contact tracing, quarantine and TREATMENT. (Article 18) The IHRRC plans to submit these proposed amendments to the W.H.O. by January 15, 2023. The International Health Regulations are existing, legally binding international law. If the proposed amendments are presented to the 76th World Health Assembly, they could be adopted by a simple majority of the 194 member nations. According to the already agreed upon rules of the IHR, if the proposed amendments are adopted, the member nations would not need to take any additional actions. The United States Senate would not be required to provide a two-thirds vote to give their "advice and consent." No signatures by national leaders would be needed.